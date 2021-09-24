Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 211,523 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 8,083,766 shares.The stock last traded at $83.89 and had previously closed at $81.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.