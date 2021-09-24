Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) shares were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.44 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 91,432 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 21,670,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.86.

Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vinco Ventures (NASDAQ:BBIG)

Vinco Ventures, Inc is a consumer products and digital marketing company. Its brands include The 911 Help Now, Global Clean Solutions, HMNRTH, 4keeps Roses, Purple Mountain Clean, and Royalty Streams. The company operates through the following tools: Honey Badger Media and Pop Nation. Honey Badger Media is a full service content monetization company that focuses on brand specific messaging and by leveraging internal assets and long term strategic partners; designs digital campaigns from creation to monetization.

