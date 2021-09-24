Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading 6.2% Higher

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) traded up 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.36. 37,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,289,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a negative net margin of 2,121.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million. Equities analysts expect that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $52,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 380,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 13.1% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 100,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 164.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 106,623 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels in the first quarter valued at about $699,000. 26.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

