Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,800 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZYME. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth $127,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth $244,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the first quarter worth $316,000. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZYME opened at $29.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.98. Zymeworks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.73.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 1,073.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,508,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZYME. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

