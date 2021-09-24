Swiss National Bank Purchases New Position in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 253,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lordstown Motors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 945,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 208,484 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 137,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lordstown Motors by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 235,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 154,405 shares during the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIDE stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 12 month low of $4.77 and a 12 month high of $31.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIDE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

