Swiss National Bank Has $2.74 Million Position in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI) by 22.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 14.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 12,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,866,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,252,000 after acquiring an additional 70,146 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 4.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLI. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Mack-Cali Realty from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th.

NYSE CLI opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Mack-Cali Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $18.40.

Mack-Cali Realty Profile

Mack-Cali Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates a real estate portfolio comprised predominantly of Class A office and office flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. It operates through the following two segments: Commercial and Other Real Estate, and Multi-Family Real Estate and Services.

