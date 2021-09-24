Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in MacroGenics by 48.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 32.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after buying an additional 402,803 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 422,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after buying an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $1,424,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in MacroGenics by 17.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Sunday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

MGNX stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $27.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.38). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 41.16% and a negative net margin of 109.07%. The company had revenue of $30.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.