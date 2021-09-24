PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 980 Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) by 1,580.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,669,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,809,000 after acquiring an additional 118,939 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 224,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 19,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2,625.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 44,297 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS NUMV opened at $36.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.25. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $29.85.

