PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) by 119.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Gannett were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,188,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,993,000 after buying an additional 1,269,032 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gannett by 384.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 445,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 478.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 438,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gannett during the second quarter worth $1,598,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 398.8% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 330,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 264,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gannett stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.32) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,688.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. started coverage on Gannett in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

