Head to Head Analysis: Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) versus Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF)

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) and Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of Ethan Allen Interiors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and Dorel Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ethan Allen Interiors $685.17 million 0.90 $60.01 million $2.37 10.31 Dorel Industries $2.76 billion 0.11 -$43.40 million N/A N/A

Ethan Allen Interiors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Dorel Industries.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ethan Allen Interiors and Dorel Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ethan Allen Interiors 0 0 0 0 N/A Dorel Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dorel Industries has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 69.21%. Given Dorel Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dorel Industries is more favorable than Ethan Allen Interiors.

Profitability

This table compares Ethan Allen Interiors and Dorel Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ethan Allen Interiors 8.76% 17.30% 9.14% Dorel Industries 0.96% 9.00% 2.68%

Risk & Volatility

Ethan Allen Interiors has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dorel Industries has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ethan Allen Interiors beats Dorel Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale, and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents. The Retail segment sells home furnishings and accents to consumers through a network of company operated design centers. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

Dorel Industries Company Profile

Dorel Industries, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of diverse portfolio of products brands. It operates through the following segments: Dorel Home, Dorel Juvenile, and Dorel Sports. The Dorel Home segment focuses on the design, sourcing, manufacturing, and distribution of ready-to-assemble furniture, and home furnishings, which includes metal folding furniture, futons, step stools, ladders, and other imported furniture items. The Dorel Juvenile segment manufactures and distributes products such as infant car seats, strollers, high chairs, playpens, swings, developmental toys, and infant health and safety aids. The Dorel Sports segment includes bicycles, children’s electric ride-ons, jogging strollers, electric bikes and bicycle trailers, as well as related parts and accessories. The company was founded by Leo Schwartz on March 5, 1962 and is headquartered in Westmount, Canada.

