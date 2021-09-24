Financial Contrast: Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) vs. Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN)

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.1% of Vertiv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Vertiv shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vertiv and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertiv 2.08% 71.45% 8.28% Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vertiv and Crown ElectroKinetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertiv $4.37 billion 1.94 -$327.30 million $0.78 30.91 Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 532.31 -$40.76 million ($2.92) -1.21

Crown ElectroKinetics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vertiv. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Vertiv and Crown ElectroKinetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertiv 0 1 4 0 2.80 Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Vertiv presently has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.99%. Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus target price of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 189.55%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Vertiv.

Summary

Vertiv beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co. engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure. It carries out its operations in the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment offers critical infrastructure and solutions, integrated rack solutions, and services and spares. The Asia Pacific segment includes products and services sold for applications within the data center, communication networks and commercial or industrial markets throughout China, India, and the rest of Asia. The EMEA segment sells products and services for applications within the data center, communication networks and commercial/industrial markets. The company was founded on February 7, 2020 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

