JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,381,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,868,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,192 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 1,036.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after buying an additional 503,156 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 243.8% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 239,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,333,000 after buying an additional 169,645 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,390,000 after buying an additional 45,757 shares during the period.

Shares of JPHY opened at $52.37 on Friday. JPMorgan High Yield Research Enhanced ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93.

