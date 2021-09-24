Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Price Target Raised to $301.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $298.00 to $301.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $311.00.

NYSE:MTN opened at $327.71 on Tuesday. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $208.72 and a 12-month high of $338.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.88.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.55) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.24 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 164.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Vail Resorts will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,347,000 after acquiring an additional 16,295 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $1,214,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter worth $20,890,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

