California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at MKM Partners

MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of California Resources (NYSE:CRC) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Get California Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRC opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. California Resources has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $44.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.99.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a net margin of 263.47% and a return on equity of 1,765.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that California Resources will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 9,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total value of $265,302.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,031,004 shares of company stock worth $75,781,027 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,149,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $245,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083,669 shares in the last quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Gimbel Daniel Scott now owns 7,427,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $178,700,000 after buying an additional 699,151 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,140,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 2,499.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,833,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in California Resources by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,899 shares in the last quarter.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.