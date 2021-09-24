Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,102 Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,546,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,460,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,585,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 957,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,118,000 after buying an additional 315,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,637,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 125,831 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AERI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a $15.65 target price on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

AERI stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $571.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

