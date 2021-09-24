Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Simulations Plus worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth about $309,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 76.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.66. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The stock has a market cap of $792.84 million, a P/E ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $12.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 12,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $586,505.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,443,657 shares in the company, valued at $209,251,808.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $433,299.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,430,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,925,220.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,415,060 over the last ninety days. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

