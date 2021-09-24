Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

NYSE NYCB opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.