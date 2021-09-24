Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.10 Million Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,324 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after purchasing an additional 518,825 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,489,221 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $307,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after acquiring an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at $118,446,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,093 shares in the last quarter. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,510.30 and a beta of 0.28. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $130.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.32.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

In other news, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total value of $1,207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,508.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $161,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,422 shares of company stock worth $11,939,003 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

