Critical Comparison: Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cars.com alerts:

93.8% of Cars.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Playtika shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Playtika shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cars.com and Playtika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $547.50 million 1.60 -$817.12 million $0.84 15.14 Playtika $2.37 billion 4.52 $92.10 million $0.24 109.00

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than Cars.com. Cars.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Playtika, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Playtika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 1.02% 13.06% 4.25% Playtika N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cars.com and Playtika, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 1 8 0 2.89 Playtika 0 2 9 0 2.82

Cars.com presently has a consensus price target of $16.89, indicating a potential upside of 32.77%. Playtika has a consensus price target of $37.45, indicating a potential upside of 43.17%. Given Playtika’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than Cars.com.

Summary

Cars.com beats Playtika on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituarch, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Cars.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cars.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.