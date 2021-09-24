Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,554 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,554 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cooper-Standard were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,330.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Cooper-Standard by 6,685.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the first quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oss Stephen A. Van acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.06 per share, with a total value of $240,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,878.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CPS opened at $23.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $47.85.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($1.37). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 4.66%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Cooper-Standard in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

