Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on Doximity from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.88.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $88.09 on Tuesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Doximity will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Doximity news, Director Kevin Spain purchased 775,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $20,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Interwest Partners X. Lp sold 4,289,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $105,386,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,512,609 shares of company stock valued at $122,292,798.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,036,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,187,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,272,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,115,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,066,000. 13.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

