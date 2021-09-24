Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.35. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMT. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calumet Specialty Products Partners (CLMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.