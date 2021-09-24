National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $58.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $98.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $47.80.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIZZ. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of National Beverage by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 89.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 219.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 13,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Beverage by 113.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 49,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

