StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.54 million, a P/E ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.82.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

