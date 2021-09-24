Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 11,111 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,503 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waterstone Financial were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 41.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,420 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 33.9% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth $443,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Waterstone Financial during the first quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 39.2% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 124,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the period. 56.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of WSBF opened at $20.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.32. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.06.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.60 million. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Analysts predict that Waterstone Financial, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

