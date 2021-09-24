Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

ARI stock opened at $15.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 81.46, a current ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.30. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

