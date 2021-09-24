Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 23,939 Shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) by 157.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,939 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Poseida Therapeutics worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Poseida Therapeutics by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,813.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,563 shares of company stock worth $558,861. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PSTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 13th.

PSTX opened at $7.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $495.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of -0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $13.98.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

