VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Stock Holdings Cut by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $100,000.

GDX opened at $29.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.53. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.88 and a fifty-two week high of $41.81.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

