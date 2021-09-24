Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.59 Million Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 46,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Clearwater Paper by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 264,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,670,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 31,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLW stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day moving average is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $599.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.26 and a beta of 1.39. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $45.81.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $406.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

