Rhumbline Advisers Buys New Holdings in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNMR. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the second quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Danimer Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Danimer Scientific stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.56 and a beta of -1.15. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $66.30.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

