Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Major Shareholder Buys $5,497,200.00 in Stock

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.62 per share, for a total transaction of $5,497,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Winder Investment Pte Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 36,105 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.63 per share, for a total transaction of $3,236,091.15.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 35,824 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,331,990.24.

On Monday, September 13th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 24,741 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $2,232,380.43.

On Thursday, September 9th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 38,658 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.21 per share, for a total transaction of $3,525,996.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 27,427 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.16 per share, with a total value of $2,417,964.32.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 60,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.11 per share, with a total value of $5,286,600.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 16,883 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.26 per share, with a total value of $1,473,210.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 22,608 shares of Sensient Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.35 per share, with a total value of $1,974,808.80.

NYSE:SXT opened at $92.09 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $54.47 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.97.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 178.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 96.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.