American Century Companies Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,931,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,298,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.5% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 485,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after buying an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter worth $3,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HY opened at $53.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $895.55 million, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average is $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.26 and a 52 week high of $102.17.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.90%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

