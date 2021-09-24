537,350 Shares in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 537,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of Ideanomics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ideanomics by 408.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,808,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863,026 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 996,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 613,403 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Ideanomics by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 502,835 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Institutional investors own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideanomics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:IDEX opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.19 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $5.53.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative net margin of 79.71% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

