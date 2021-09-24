Endeavour Group Ltd (ASX:EDV) Insider Purchases A$9,724,500.00 in Stock

Endeavour Group Ltd (ASX:EDV) insider Bruce Mathieson (Snr) purchased 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.48 ($4.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,724,500.00 ($6,946,071.43).

Bruce Mathieson (Snr) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Bruce Mathieson (Snr) purchased 1,180,873 shares of Endeavour Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$6.46 ($4.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$7,622,535.22 ($5,444,668.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.13, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Endeavour Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

