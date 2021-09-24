Cascade Investment, L.L.C. Sells 206,650 Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) insider Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 206,650 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.13, for a total value of C$32,264,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,359,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,829,202,732.77.

Cascade Investment, L.L.C. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 333,406 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.95, for a total value of C$50,327,565.02.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,153,897 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$156.88, for a total value of C$181,019,728.89.

On Monday, September 13th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 215,019 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.88, for a total value of C$33,518,067.38.

On Thursday, September 9th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,450,181 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.21, for a total value of C$229,435,317.08.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 2,053,796 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$163.62, for a total value of C$336,044,418.20.

On Friday, September 3rd, Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 1,046,172 shares of Canadian National Railway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$168.19, for a total value of C$175,960,548.03.

Shares of TSE:CNR opened at C$147.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$140.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.30. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$125.00 and a 52 week high of C$161.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$104.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The business had revenue of C$3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.68 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway to a “buy” rating and set a C$140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Canadian National Railway to an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$152.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$165.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$145.88.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

