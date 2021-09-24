Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Hold

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 131.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aew Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,006,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Presima Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 33,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

