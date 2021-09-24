Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nanobiotix S.A. is a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer. The company’s proprietary technology includes NBTXR3. Nanobiotix S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Shares of NASDAQ NBTX opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $412.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40. Nanobiotix has a 12 month low of $11.53 and a 12 month high of $21.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nanobiotix stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) by 20,183.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,836 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of Nanobiotix worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company develops NanoXray products to help patients receiving radiotherapy by enhancing the effect of radiotherapy within tumor cells without increasing the dose to surrounding healthy tissues.

