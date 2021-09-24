Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $41.00. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BEP. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $49.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 69,425 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

