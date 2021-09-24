Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvergate Capital Corporation is a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank. Silvergate Capital Corporation is based in La Jolla, United States. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $187.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.99.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,429,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $1,047,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,645,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,653,000 after buying an additional 75,994 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 23.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 605.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 27,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

