Zacks: Analysts Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.05 Billion

Analysts predict that Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) will announce sales of $2.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year sales of $7.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $8.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis.

CE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Vertical Research raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

CE stock opened at $149.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a 52 week low of $103.30 and a 52 week high of $171.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

