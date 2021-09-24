Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.05 Million

Analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) will announce $9.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the lowest is $7.23 million. Nurix Therapeutics posted sales of $4.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 121.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics will report full year sales of $37.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.10 million to $51.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.51 million, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $68.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nurix Therapeutics.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. The business had revenue of $7.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.24 million.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $35,844.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $59,889.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,600 shares of company stock worth $652,878. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRIX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 17.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 108.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 12,592 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $902,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 106.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.47. Nurix Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $52.38.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

