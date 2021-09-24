Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.95 Million

Analysts expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce $52.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.66 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.82 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $46.49 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $207.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.58 million to $213.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $218.05 million, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $230.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $52.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

NYSE RPT opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 6.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $5,135,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

