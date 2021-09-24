$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to post sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.85 billion and the highest is $2.98 billion. Unum Group reported sales of $2.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year sales of $11.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.99 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.79 billion to $12.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%.

UNM has been the subject of a number of research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 152,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 642.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 703,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 608,520 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 75,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1,244.9% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 147,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 844,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155,062 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNM opened at $24.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Earnings History and Estimates for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

