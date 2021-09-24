Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in Camping World by 29.0% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in Camping World during the first quarter worth $4,787,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Camping World by 18.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camping World by 106.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.70.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 45.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CWH stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.07. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 3.33.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.70%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

