Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Costamare were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMRE. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Costamare by 88.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costamare by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,816,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 110,496 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Costamare by 39.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMRE shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, upped their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of CMRE opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.69. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $166.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.03 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 40.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Costamare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

