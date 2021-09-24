Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $459,000 Position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 71.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,823 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Open Lending were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $15,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,251,626 shares of company stock worth $42,497,442. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LPRO shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Open Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 9.13 and a quick ratio of 9.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. Open Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.43. Open Lending had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 158.97%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

