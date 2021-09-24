BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) by 41.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of BioXcel Therapeutics worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,411,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 358,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 264,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $660,000. 46.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

BTAI stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $67.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.08.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

