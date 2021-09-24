Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,146 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPFF. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 359,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 35,259 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000.

Shares of SPFF stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.89 and a one year high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.97.

