HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Shares Gap Up to $24.53

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.53, but opened at $25.42. HSBC shares last traded at $25.62, with a volume of 50,728 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HSBC. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.59.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSBC. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 129,040.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,435 shares during the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,009,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in HSBC by 3,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 698,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

