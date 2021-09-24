Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Gap Down to $15.63

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.63, but opened at $15.25. Design Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.25, with a volume of 8 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.40.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $159,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 49.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

